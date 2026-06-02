Saudi Arabia team arrive in Austin ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Saudi Arabia national team arrived at their base in Austin, Texas on Monday to begin their 2026 World Cup preparations.

Head coach Georgios Donis and his 26-man squad touched down at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with their opening World Cup assignment just two weeks away.

The Green Falcons take on Uruguay in their Group H opener in Miami on June 15 (June 16 in UAE), before facing tournament favourites Spain in Atlanta (June 21) and Cape Verde in Houston (June 27). Ahead of those matches, Saudi Arabia will play Senegal in a friendly on June 10.

Saudi Arabia qualified for a seventh World Cup via an exhausting process in Asia. After finishing second behind Jordan in a group that also included Tajikistan and Pakistan, they entered a tough pool for the third round of qualifying.

They finished a distance behind automatic qualifiers Japan and Australia and thus had to enter a fourth round.

Play 01:30 Saudi Arabia head for World Cup with new coach

That involved a three-team play-off which – fortunately for them – was held in Jeddah. Playing on home soil, they made it to the World Cup via a 3-2 win over Indonesia and a 0-0 draw with Iraq.