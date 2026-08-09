  • Iran sets six conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz
  • Fire breaks out at Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, Energy Ministry says
  • Vessel struck of Oman's Khasab coast
  • UAE and Qatar condemn Iranian attack on Adnoc oil tanker
  • Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey sign joint defence pact
Updated: August 09, 2026, 5:48 AM