Indian woman wins Dh25 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

An Indian woman who won Dh25 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw plans to buy a house with her winnings.

Kanika Arora, 42, from Delhi was announced as the latest winner of the organisation's live draw.

"At first, I was too stunned to process what had happened. I was completely speechless. But once the news started to sink in, I was overwhelmed with happiness and joy, and so was my husband," she said, after realising she had won the grand prize.

"We had spoken so many times about what we would do if we ever won the grand prize, and now that it has actually happened, I don’t even know where to begin."

Buying a new home is one of the things she plans to do first with her winnings, along with sharing some of it with family.

“For now, we are incredibly happy and grateful for this win,” she said. "You never know when your dream might come true."

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh1 million. It is one of the most popular monthly raffles in the UAE.

Entry to the Big Ticket Millionaire is Dh500. Tickets can be bought online or at counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.