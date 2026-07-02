Lucky resident clinches Dh30 million UAE Lottery jackpot

A UAE resident has struck it lucky after becoming the second player to scoop the Dh30 million midweek lottery grand prize.

The nation's newest millionaire secured the life-changing windfall after selecting all seven winning numbers in the UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw on Wednesday.

The ticketholder was partially named as Sunilku S among the list of prize winners named on the UAE Lottery website, with their full identify still to be revealed.

The jackpot success comes after Abu Dhabi resident Tayab Khan secured the Dh30 million fortune in the Wednesday, May 27 draw, during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The Nepalese security guard – who shared his winnings with four friends as part of a lottery syndicate – said he planned to leave his job and explore investment opportunities.

However, he was also keen treat himself with his newfound wealth, with a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Rolex watch on his wishlist.

Mr Khan was the first Dh30 million winner since the national lottery reduced the grand prize from Dh100 million and moved to a twice-weekly schedule in April.

There have now been three grand prize wins since the UAE Lottery was launched in December 2024.

Abu Dhabi resident Anilkumar Bolla etched his name in the record books as the sole Dh100 million lottery winner in October 2025.

The Lucky Day lottery draw follows a calendar format, with players asked to select six numbers from a possible 31 from a “day” section of the online draw card and one number from 12 in the “month” section. Players must register on the official website to participate. There are 43 numbers to pick from.

Participants must be residents within the UAE who are at least 18. Some independent prize draws allow players to enter if based overseas.