Iraq arrests former governor and businessman over alleged corruption

Iraqi authorities have arrested Ahmed Al Jabouri, the former governor of Salaheddin province, and a businessman linked to him, on suspicion of corruption.

Mr Al Jabouri, also known as Abu Mazin, was taken into custody in Baghdad, a government official told The National.

Security forces also arrested businessman Mohammed Al Hajaf in Salaheddin province.

“Both are facing corruption charges related to mishandling government contracts and kickbacks worth millions of dollars,” the official said. He did not elaborate as the investigation was still under way.

It marks the latest high-profile detention as part of Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s anti-corruption campaign. The raids have also been aimed at what officials call “political corruption” – the use of public office to build financial networks.

Meanwhile, judicial authorities issued two arrest warrants against the former minister of labour and social affairs, Ahmed Al Asadi. According to one warrant, he is suspected of “directly benefiting from contracts and works” for which he was responsible in his capacity as minister. He is also wanted for “failure to prove the legitimacy of the increase in his assets”, the second warrant says.

Mr Al Asadi, who is also a militia leader, served in Iraq's previous government and is a close ally of former prime minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. His whereabouts are unknown.

Judicial authorities are also seeking to lift the immunity of MP Nadhim Al Asadi for allegedly benefiting from Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs contracts during the tenure of the former minister, according to another document.

The arrests come days after the State Administration Coalition – the cross-sectarian bloc of Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish parties that forms and backs the government – restated the need to continue the anti-corruption drive and to support the government's efforts.

Since taking office, Mr Al Zaidi has made fighting graft a central pillar of his government’s agenda. The campaign has focused on recovering public funds, prosecuting officials accused of contract fraud, and bringing state institutions under closer financial oversight.

Top among those held so far is deputy oil minister for refining affairs Adnan Al Jumaili, whose arrest led to the recovery of millions of dollars, gold and properties. He oversaw operations at the Baiji refinery in Salaheddin province. The campaign has also led to the arrest of senior government officials and lawmakers.

Mr Al Zaidi has described the drive as both an economic and political necessity. With oil revenue under pressure from volatile global markets and the disruption to Gulf shipping owing to the US-Iran war, Baghdad has been seeking to maximise non-oil revenue and reduce leaks from state contracts and provincial budgets.

The Integrity Commission has reported a rise in investigations and arrest warrants issued in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, particularly in cases related to construction contracts, oil derivatives, and public land allocations. In July, it issued 26 arrest warrants against senior officials, the commission said on Sunday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has made fighting corruption one of the main goals of his government. Office of the Prime Minister via Reuters Show caption: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has made fighting corrupti…

Mr Al Jabouri is a controversial politician from the post-Saddam Hussein era. He was minister of state for provincial affairs between 2014 and 2015. Before that he was the governor of Salaheddin province. He is also a former member of parliament and remains a prominent Sunni political figure.

The province north of Baghdad was one of the regions hardest hit by the war against ISIS and has since been the recipient of major reconstruction projects funded by both the federal budget and international donors.

Corruption allegations have long focused on the awarding of contracts for infrastructure, electricity, and energy projects. Audits by the federal Board of Supreme Audit have previously flagged irregularities in projects in the province.

The arrest of Mr Al Hajaf suggests that authorities are tracing the flow of money from awarded projects to individuals and companies linked to government officials, politicians and political parties.

Iraq has consistently been ranked among the most corrupt countries globally in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. The problem is rooted in decades of war, sanctions, and a patronage-based political system where political parties and armed groups have exerted influence over state appointments and contracting.