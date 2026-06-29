Cash, gold and arrests: Iraq's anti-corruption drive faces credibility test

Dramatic images of stacks of cash and gold allegedly seized from politicians' homes have dominated Iraqi social media in recent days, as a major anti-corruption crackdown prompted a wave of speculation over which officials might be detained next.

Iraqi security forces have arrested 47 politicians so far in what Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi described as the beginning of an anti-corruption crackdown in the country. However, the operation has raised questions as to its timing and political motivations.

So far, only the names of 15 detained politicians have been released, and whether this is a serious initiative to fight corruption will be determined by who else will be added to the list and where they fall on the political spectrum.

Analysts told The National that the drama surrounding the campaign, including footage of armoured vehicles in the streets of Baghdad and unverified images purportedly showing hidden cash stashes buried in suspects' back gardens, is aimed at portraying Mr Al Zaidi as a reliable partner, particularly to the US.

“It is common after the formation of a new government for the incoming leadership to gradually reduce the influence of networks associated with its predecessor,” said Hayder Al Shakeri, a research fellow with the Middle East and North Africa programme at Chatham House think tank.

“The arrests also project an image of a state that is capable of enforcing the law and centralising authority, both domestically and internationally”.

Those detained so far include members of the main Sunni alliance, Azm, and former prime minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani’s political party. Among them is Ali Maarij Al Bahadly, Iraq's deputy oil minister for distribution affairs, who was placed under US sanctions in May.

The arrests carried out on Sunday morning were based on information provided by former deputy oil minister Adnan Al Jumaili, who was detained last month.

The fact that two deputy ministers are among those arrested demonstrates the extent to which Iraq is plagued by corruption, even in the upper echelons of government.

Corruption has been rampant in different sectors of the country since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime. Since then, successive governments have vowed to solve the problem, but the misuse of billions of dollars has continued.

Taking the lead

Speaking to The National last week, Mr Al Zaidi vowed to “suffocate” corruption in the country. But he is far from the only prime minister to promise to solve this systematic problem in Iraq.

“It is not unusual for new Iraqi governments to launch anti-corruption campaigns at the beginning of their tenure, only for these efforts to lose momentum over time,” said Harith Hasan, a researcher at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies think tank.

“What makes this episode different, however, is that it appears to have strong backing from the upper echelons of the judiciary and is unfolding in the context of mounting external pressure and growing economic challenges.”

The raids carried out by the new government have been some of the largest in years. Particularly resonant was the arrest of Mr Al Jumaili, accused by Mr Al Zaidi of trying to pay a $200 million bribe through an intermediary in exchange for dropping the case against him.

The arrests coincide with increasing international scrutiny, particularly from the US, on the need to fight corruption and curb the influence of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq.

Having vocally opposing the candidacy of former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki to resume in the role, US President Donald Trump welcomed Mr Al Zaidi’s appointment and has invited him to visit Washington.

Through sanctions, statements and visits by officials including special envoy Tom Barrack, Washington has repeatedly called for Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq to be disarmed. The fight against corruption has also been linked to these groups, with many of their leaders having been placed under US sanctions. However, it is not yet clear if any militia-linked figures have been detained.

Iraq has been strongly condemned by Jordan and Gulf states – key regional economic partners – over attacks thought to have been launched from its territory during the US-Iran war. The UAE in particular said that a strike on its Barakah nuclear plant in May had been launched from Iraq.

The timing of the arrests addresses domestic and regional concerns about the authority of the new government under Mr Al Zaidi, Mr Al Shakeri said. “A visible anti-corruption campaign sends a message to Washington and other international partners that the Iraqi state, rather than competing with political or armed actors, is taking the lead in enforcing accountability.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has pledged to continue the crackdown on corruption. Reuters Info

‘Night and day’

In video remarks after the arrests, Mr Al Zaidi pledged to continue to pursue those responsible for corruption and hold them to account. “This is the first phase. The issue of corruption has not ended yet. We are continuing to fight it,” he said.

But experts say the extent to which this can be seen as a genuine effort to fight corruption depends on who is detained and which factions they represent.

Iraq was ranked 136 out of 181 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index last year. It is estimated that the country has lost billions of dollars to embezzlement.

Corruption in Iraq has largely thrived due to weak state institutions, a patronage-based political system and years of conflict since 2003. Power-sharing arrangements among the political and religious factions have also led to government and ministerial positions being treated as sources of revenue and influence.

Limited accountability, politicised oversight bodies and the country’s heavy reliance on oil money have further enabled the political elite to misuse public funds.

“What we are most likely witnessing is another episode of elite power struggles and factional politics,” Mr Hasan said. He noted that “the biggest apparent loser” appeared to be Mr Al Sudani, though it was still too early to draw firm conclusions.

“I would expect the campaign to stop once pursuing it further begins to carry significant political, security, or systemic costs. For now, however, there are indications that additional arrests may still be forthcoming.”