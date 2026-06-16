Host of nations sign statement condemning attack on Barakah nuclear power plant

Dozens of countries have signed a statement condemning last month's drone attack on the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant.

A total of 79 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, the UK, the US, France and Pakistan, as well as the EU, put their names to the declaration, state news agency Wam reported on Monday evening.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the drone attack of 17 May 2026, launched by armed factions in Iraq on electrical infrastructure outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates," the statement read.

"This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and threatens regional and international peace and security. The attack posed significant risks for civilian lives and objects and of potential severe transboundary radiological, environmental and human health consequences."

The attack happened last month when a drone was launched from Iraq and struck a generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah plant. It caused a fire that was brought under control.

The incident provoked widespread condemnation from the international community, with the UN Security Council warning such attacks on civilian facilities threaten human life, critical infrastructure and the environment.

"We express our deep concern over this dangerous escalation and demand the immediate and permanent cessation of all attacks against the United Arab Emirates, including attacks against nuclear facilities devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes," the statement added. "We call on states to refrain from acts of aggression and to respect their obligation, under international law, to ensure that their territory is not used by non-state actors to launch attacks against other states.

Almost 80 countries plus the EU condemned the attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant. Victor Besa / The National Info

"We strongly support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

Since the regional war broke out on February 28, the UAE has defended itself against 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones. Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military have been martyred. Ten civilians have been killed. A total of 230 people have been injured as a result of Iranian attacks on the country.

Statement of intent

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that a deal had been reached with Iran and said he was authorising the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran confirmed key elements of the agreement, with an official signing ceremony expected to take place in Geneva on Friday.

"We commend the prompt and transparent information provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] by the United Arab Emirates through its competent authorities about the consequences of this attack, successful mitigation actions and radiation levels around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant which remained normal," the statement said.

"We appreciate the continued efforts of the United Arab Emirates' authorities to ensure the safe, secure and peaceful operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant under agency safeguards and in accordance with the highest international standards, and welcome the ongoing co-ordination between the IAEA and the relevant United Arab Emirates authorities.

"We call on states to refrain from any action that may endanger the safety and security of nuclear power plants devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes.

"This drone attack affecting infrastructure in proximity to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant facility underscores the urgent importance of protecting nuclear infrastructure devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes from threats and hostile acts."

The statement also called for "strengthened international co-operation aimed at protecting nuclear power plants devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes and related sites and infrastructure, including through enhanced physical protection, emergency preparedness and resilience measures".