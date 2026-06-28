Who are the Iraqi politicians arrested in latest anti-corruption sweep?

Iraqi security forces arrested legislators and politicians as well as current and former senior government officials on Sunday in what sources described as part of a wider anti-corruption campaign by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi.

Elite ​Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) raided the homes of the detainees in the early hours of Sunday morning in the heavily fortified Green Zone in the capital of Baghdad and other provinces. Such arrests are rare in Iraq.

Iraqi News Agency (INA), citing senior government sources, said 47 legislators and government officials had been arrested, and released the names of 15 of them. A number of those are close to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Who do we know was detained so far?

Muthana Al Samarrai, the leader of Azm Alliance in the Iraqi parliament. Azm is a Sunni coalition that emerged in 2021 following the escalation of disagreements between rival Sunni politicians. It holds 15 seats in parliament.

Mohammed Al Karbooli, a Sunni businessman-turned-politician also with the Azm Alliance.

Ziyad Al Janabi and Mudhar Al Kroowi, Sunni politicians linked to the Siyada Coalition led by Sunni tycoon Khamis Al Khanjar.

Hind Al Abasi, a female Sunni politician with Azm Alliance.

Mohammed Farmad Al Jabouri, a Sunni politician with Azm Alliance.

Bushra Al Qaisi, a female Sunni politician.

Bahaa Al Nouri and Alia Nusayid, Shiite politicians linked to Mr Al Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition.

Hassan Al Khafaji, a Shiite businessman-turned-politician also with the Reconstruction and Development Coalition.

Mohammed Jameel Al Mayahi, a Shiite politician and former governor of Wasit province, south of Baghdad.

Abdul-Rahman Al Luwaizi, a Sunni politician with Mr Al Sudani's party.

Mohammed Al Sayhood, a relative of and close aide to Mr Al Sudani. He is also a former politician.

Ibrahim Al Sumaidaie, an adviser to Mr Al Sudani.

Ali Maarij Al Bahadly, Iraq’s Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs. The US Treasury Department sanctioned him in May, accusing him of using his position to divert oil and blend it with Iranian oil to help Iran evade US sanctions.