Iraqi parliament to hold first session amid Sunni political deadlock

Iraq's parliament is set to hold its first session on Monday since holding a vote last month amid a lack of consensus between Sunni parties over the election of a new speaker.
This month, the country's federal supreme court ratified the results of the parliamentary elections, kicking off the gruelling government formation process.
The parliament is set to convene for the new term's first meeting, during which it elects the speaker and two deputies, and swears in its 329 newly-elected members.
The session will be chaired by Amer Al Fayez, the eldest Member of Parliament and head of the Shiite Tasmim Alliance.
According to an informal power-sharing agreement introduced after the US invasion in 2003, the role of the speaker is reserved for a Sunni politician, while the presidency lies with the Kurds and the prime minister must be Shiite.
But Monday's session comes at a time of political disputes between Sunni parties over the candidate for the speakership.
Iraq's National Political Council, made up of most of the Sunni blocs, on Sunday nominated Haibat Al Halbousi of the Taqadum Party's for the position. He is the cousin of the party's leader and former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi.
Sunday's meeting was aimed at unifying the Sunni blocs behind a single candidate. Last month, leaders of the main Sunni blocs announced the formation of the council with the purpose of presenting a unified stance during negotiations over the next government.
Then early on Monday, Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al Samarrai declared himself as a candidate, while his party rejected the council's decision to nominate Mr Al Halbousi. Talks are expected to take place ahead of the session for last-minute agreements over the positions.
The Kurdistan Democratic Party has nominated Shakhawan Abdullah for the role of Second Deputy Speaker – a position he held in the previous parliamentary term. Shiite blocs are yet to announce their candidate for the First Deputy Speaker.
Within 30 days of the first session, parliament must elect a president who in turn would name a prime minister, selected by the largest parliamentary bloc, and form the cabinet within 15 days.
Baghdad has often failed to meet the constitutional deadlines due to disagreements between rival factions hindering and delaying the process.