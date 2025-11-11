Polls open in Iraq for national election amid calls for change and concern over turnout

Voting in Iraq’s national election is under way in what is a pivotal moment for the country’s future amid growing public disillusionment with the political elite.

The country’s sixth election for a full-term parliament since the downfall of former dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 will set Iraq’s course during a delicate period for the wider Middle East.

About 20 million voters are choosing from 7,744 candidates for the 329-seat parliament, with the majority of them affiliated to sectarian and ethnic political parties or coalitions. At least 25 per cent of the seats – 83 – will go to women, while nine are held for religious minorities.

Polls opened at 7am local time across 8,703 polling centres and will close at 6pm. The initial results, together with the ones from the early voting for security forces and Internally Displaced People on Sunday, will be announced after 24 hours.

President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in a televised speech aired on the eve of the election day said "today, we stand on the threshold of a new and crucial phase in our journey towards peace, stability and development in our homeland."

Mr Rashid urged Iraqis to vote, saying broad participation is the key to reform, stability and the protection of the country's democracy from authoritarianism.

“Active and broad participation in the election is our only path to correct past mistakes, address shortcomings, and strengthen our political system, preventing any return to dictatorship or monopolisation of power,” he said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani hailed the elections as a “a historic and important day in Iraq’s history” after casting his ballot in Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani casts his vote in the country's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq. AP

“These elections, taking place on their constitutional date, underscore the principle of peaceful transfer of power under Iraq’s new political system,” he told reporters. He added that his government has fulfilled one of its commitments by preparing the “requirements and necessities” for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), political parties, and candidates to hold “safe, fair, stable elections that give the citizens the space to make their choices”.

His main rival, former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki called on Iraqis to actively participate “to send a message to those who bet on the failure of the elections and the lack of seriousness of the Iraqi people”.

Calls to boycott the polls, mainly by the influential leader of the Sadrist Movement, Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, have sparked concerns among Iraqi officials that there will be a low turnout, with the country's political process struggling to win public confidence.

Mr Al Sadr, who withdrew from the political process in 2021 after he failed to form a majority government following the election, has said the political elite and government have failed to rein in Iran-backed militias, to extract Iran’s influence, to fight corruption or to introduce reforms.

In a statement on Monday night, Mr Al Sadr’s aide, Salih Mohammed Al Iraqi, urged supporters “not leave your homes as much as you can, except in extreme necessity”.

However, Mr Al Iraqi ordered them “to be prepared for any directives, should they be given,” adding: “Be careful of hindering the ‘democratic process’ even if it’s flawed”.

In July, former prime minister Haider Al Abadi's Victory Coalition said it would not field any candidates in the election, citing concerns over political spending, the use of state resources to influence voters and a lack of legal safeguards against fraud.

Many ordinary Iraqis are also staying away from polling booths, citing disappointment with the political elite which has been in place since 2003; frustration over bad quality of life; and profound scepticism about the electoral process.

This election is being contested by, among others, Mr Al Sudani, who leads The Reconstruction and Development Coalition; Mr Al Maliki’s State of Law; Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation; and cleric Ammar Al Hakim’s The National State Force Alliance. Mr Al Sudani is eying a second term in office.

Iraqi policemen stand guard outside a polling station in Baghdad's district of Karrada. AFP

Iran-backed armed factions are also seeking political clout after coming under unprecedented pressure since the start of the war on Gaza and the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June. They are either standing in the election alone or within coalitions.

Sunnis are divided into three major blocs: Takadum Coalition, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi; Siyada Coalition, led by Sunni tycoon Khamis Al Khanjar; and Azm Alliance, led by Sunni politician Muthana Al Samarraie.

The two main Kurdish parties – the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan – continue to be the main forces and are followed by the opposition group New Generation Movement, as well as other parties.

