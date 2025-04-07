Iraqi militias 'ready to disarm' ahead of US-Iran talks

Several Iranian-backed Iraqi militia groups are ready to disarm and engage in a political process with the government, sources told The National on Monday, as Iran seeks to de-escalate conflict between its proxies and the US ahead of expected nuclear talks.

A commander of an Iran-backed armed factions said several groups have agreed to disarm and join the political process as the Iraqi government is engaging in talks with them. “The discussions are still underway, and several armed factions have agreed to disarm and join the political process,” the commander told The National.

The groups include Asaib Ahl Al Haq, Kataib Sayyed Al Shuhada, Kataib Imam Ali, Kataib Jund Al Imam and Ansarullah Al Awfiyaa, according to the commander. AAH is one of the main backers to the government of Prime Minster Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and members hold senior government positions, while Kataib Jund Al Imam is led by the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs. “Both will join forces with the Prime Minister in the coming national elections” slated for late this year, he said.

Other powerful groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Al Nujaba Movement and Al Waad Al Sadiq Corps “reject laying down their weapons with the presence of the [US] occupation on the nation’s soil”, he added.

"All factions are ready to disarm on condition that all foreign troops, whether US or Turkish, leave the country,” he said.

Two weeks earlier, sources told The National that IRGC commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq to convey the message of de-escalation to proxy groups in Iraq after the Gaza ceasefire fell apart last month. “The message he carried was to confirm understanding of Iraq's position regarding the truce between Iraqi factions and the US troops in Iraq,” said an Iraqi source close to the main umbrella of militant groups at the time. “He expressed support for it and wanted to ensure it’s still in place.”

The development comes as Tehran and Washington lay the groundwork for potential landmark negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, its regional role and its support for non-state armed groups heavily weakened following the war with Israel.

An unannounced truce that involved Tehran and the Iraqi government in February last year halted the militias' attacks against US troops in the Middle East. However, as the war in Gaza continued, attacks resumed for a short time, before the truce was restored.

Iran's regional proxy network has come under unprecedented pressure since the war in Gaza with leaders and officials being removed in targeted Israeli attacks over the past year. But Iran-backed groups in Iraq have so far remained on the sidelines of the violence that has engulfed other groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Amid this backdrop, Mr Trump appears to be seeking to capitalise on what seems to be Iran’s weakened position and reopen the door to a potential comprehensive agreement that would address not only Iran’s nuclear activities but also its regional influence and support for armed groups.

One of Iran’s key remaining pressure points is Yemen, where the Houthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah, have resumed attacks on ships in the Red Sea, drawing a renewed US bombing campaign in response.

Early in March, Mr Trump said he had sent a letter to Iranian leadership expressing desire to reopen negotiations. Iran responded by saying that no negotiations could take place as long as the US continued its maximum-pressure campaign.

Mr Trump has insisted on direct negotiations while Iran has remained firm on its stance that it will only engaged in indirect talks.

In 2015, world powers, including the US, signed a deal with Iran putting limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Mr Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term and instituted a “maximum pressure” economic campaign against Iran, which he reinstated when he returned to office this year.

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request