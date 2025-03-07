Trump says he wants to negotiate new nuclear deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran and that he has sent leaders in Tehran a letter to see if they would be open to talks.
Mr Trump said he hoped the letter, sent on Thursday, would avoid any need for military action. "I've written them a letter saying, 'I hope you're going to negotiate', because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them," he told Fox Business in an interview. "I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."
The comments come six weeks into Mr Trump's second term in office, during which he has upended decades of US foreign policy as part of his "America First" approach.
He has sought rapprochement with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, as he attempts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, while also cutting US military aid to Kyiv. He has proposed displacing two million Palestinians from Gaza and the construction of a "Riviera of the Middle East" in the coastal enclave.
In 2018, a year into his first term in the White House, Mr Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, an internationally brokered agreement signed in 2015 that sought to limit Tehran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.
The move undermined years of efforts by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the European Union, and reimposed all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted.
Early last month, Mr Trump signed an executive order restoring the so-called maximum pressure policy against Iran.
Iran's leaders have said they would not be willing to resume negotiations with the US on its nuclear programme while Washington continues with its maximum pressure campaign.
