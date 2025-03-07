Trump says he wants to negotiate new nuclear deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran and that he has sent leaders in Tehran a letter to see if they would be open to talks.

Mr Trump said he hoped the letter, sent on Thursday, would avoid any need for military action. "I've written them a letter saying, 'I hope you're going to negotiate', because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them," he told Fox Business in an interview. "I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

The comments come six weeks into Mr Trump's second term in office, during which he has upended decades of US foreign policy as part of his "America First" approach.

He has sought rapprochement with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, as he attempts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, while also cutting US military aid to Kyiv. He has proposed displacing two million Palestinians from Gaza and the construction of a "Riviera of the Middle East" in the coastal enclave.

In 2018, a year into his first term in the White House, Mr Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, an internationally brokered agreement signed in 2015 that sought to limit Tehran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.

The move undermined years of efforts by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the European Union, and reimposed all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted.

Early last month, Mr Trump signed an executive order restoring the so-called maximum pressure policy against Iran.

Iran's leaders have said they would not be willing to resume negotiations with the US on its nuclear programme while Washington continues with its maximum pressure campaign.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Match info: Portugal 1

Ronaldo (4') Morocco 0

Bundesliga fixtures Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm) RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm) Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm), Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.