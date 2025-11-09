Early voting begins in Iraq's national election

Iraqi security forces personnel and displaced people began casting their ballots on Sunday in early voting for next week's national parliamentary election, which officials fear will produce a low turnout.

The early voting is taking place to ensure that the army, police and other security agencies are on duty during election day on Tuesday to maintain security across the country.

A total of 7,768 candidates – 2,248 women and 5,520 men – are competing for 329 parliament seats in the nationwide election. Some 25 per cent of the seats are reserved for women, while nine are held for religious minorities.

Sunday's voting may be a barometer of the overall turnout, given that security forces and the displaced largely reflect the social and regional composition of Iraqi society.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission, 1.314 million security personnel and more than 26,500 displaced voters are eligible to take part.

Polls opened at 7am local time on Sunday and will close at 6pm across 809 polling centres for security forces. There are also 27 stations serving voters in displacement camps.

The outcome of Sunday's voting could have far-reaching implications for the wider ballot. Votes cast by security forces could offer a boost to political groups that have influence or connections within the security and military establishment, or candidates that utilise nationalistic and security-focused rhetoric to appeal to the public.

Among security forces taking part are personnel affiliated to the Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite militias that have fought ISIS in recent years and grown more powerful since the extremist group's defeat in 2017.

A Kurdish woman waves flags as she attends an electoral campaign rally for the Kurdistan Democratic Party at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil on Friday. AFP

The PMF maintains direct ties to influential political parties and lawmakers. They largely operate outside Iraq's military command and control system, making them more susceptible to manipulation or exploitation during election season.

Calls to vote

The electoral commission has launched an awareness campaign to encourage security forces personnel to participate.

“Just as you have achieved security through your sacrifices, you will now shape Iraq's future,” says a speaker in one video published by the commission. “Participate today and draw the future of tomorrow.”

Politicians have made similar appeals for security forces to take part, with lawmaker Soud Al Saiedi – a candidate for the Hoquq Movement, a political group backed by powerful Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah – calling on the PMF to vote for him.

Mr Al Saiedi said in his campaign pitch that he had “succeeded in obtaining approvals to waive the debts and loans of the PMF, including martyrs, the wounded and their families”.

“This is a duty we have undertaken to defend you and your rights,” he said in a video on social media.

Iraqis walk on a bridge under national flags and election campaign banners in Baghdad. EPA

Electoral silence

Iraq on Saturday entered an electoral silence period, suspending all campaign activity to create a calm environment for voters and to focus media coverage on raising awareness of the electoral process.

Since Thursday, Iraqi security forces have been on high alert nationwide, with many deployed outside polling centres and at checkpoints along major streets.

UN special envoy to Iraq Mohamed Al Hassan visited the headquarters of the electoral commission on Saturday along with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid. They reviewed the “preparations set for holding free, fair and independent parliamentary elections”, according to a statement issued by the UN mission.

Mr Al Hassan expressed “confidence” in the work of polling authorities and called on them to “observe the highest degree of integrity and independence to safeguard the security, interests and future of Iraq”.

There is widespread concern among Iraqi officials that there will be a low turnout, with the country's political process struggling to win public confidence. Calls have been issued to boycott the polls, mainly by influential Shiite leader Moqtada Al Sadr, who has millions of supporters.

Turnout in Iraq's 2021 parliamentary election was 43 per cent, lower than the last election in 2018 when it stood at 44.5 per cent.

The UN envoy encouraged Iraqis to “participate effectively in the electoral process with awareness and responsibility”, urging them to “make good choices of candidates – those capable of serving Iraq”.

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Yas Xmnsor, Sean Kirrane (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Falaj Hazza – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Arim W’Rsan, Dane O’Neill, Jaci Wickham 6pm: Al Basrah – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Kalifano De Ghazal, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi 6.30pm: Oud Al Touba – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Pharitz Oubai, Sean Kirrane, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: Sieh bin Amaar – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Oxord, Richard Mullen, Abdalla Al Hammadi 7.30pm: Jebel Hafeet – Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: AF Ramz, Sean Kirrane, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Al Saad – Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Sea Skimmer, Gabriele Malune, Kareem Ramadan

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EDate%20started%3A%20January%202022%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Omar%20Abu%20Innab%2C%20Silvia%20Eldawi%2C%20Walid%20Shihabi%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20PropTech%20%2F%20investment%3Cbr%3EEmployees%3A%2040%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Seed%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Multiple%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.