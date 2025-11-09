Iraqi women withstand harassment and ‘tribal values’ to run for election in record numbers

More than twice as many women are standing in Iraq's general election on Tuesday as four years ago, hoping for greater female representation in parliament despite the financial and social challenges they face while campaigning.

There were 950 women candidates in the 2021 election, whereas this year 2,248 of the 7,768 candidates competing for parliament's 329 seats are women.

The marginalisation of women in Iraqi politics has not changed much in the two decades since the 2003 US-led invasion ended Saddam Hussein's dictatorial rule. The Iraqi constitution requires one quarter of the seats in parliament to be reserved for women and for every third candidate fielded by political parties to be a woman.

Iraqi politics is still dominated by a small number of major political parties and alliances, some affiliated to armed groups, that are often shaped along ethnic or religious lines and highly patriarchal.

Women candidates seeking to effect social and political change say it is difficult for them to secure positions and support from these parties, and even more difficult to succeed as independents.

“One of the biggest challenges I faced as a woman running for office was the stereotypical question: How can I compete with parties and militias that possess weapons, money and political and governmental powers?” Tahira Dakhil, a university professor and former member of parliament, told The National.

Ms Dakhil is standing for election under the banner of the Alternative Alliance, a coalition that promises to enact people-friendly reforms to state institutions.

The “awareness of the voters will be the decisive factor” in the alliance achieving its goal, she said. “Their vote is pivotal to ensure changes come about.”

However, with the same powerful groups controlling the state and its oil wealth since 2003, many Iraqis are sceptical that the election will bring about real change.

“I believe that the electoral process needs fundamental reforms to ensure transparency, integrity, and equal opportunities for all candidates, from the influence of political money and partisan affiliation,” Ms Dakhil said.

Yasmeen Allawi, a candidate for the Saviours coalition, said she has been harassed online. Photo: Yasmeen Allawi

Yasmeen Allawi, a candidate for the Saviours coalition led by former prime minister and communications minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, a distant relative, told The National she has been subjected to online harassment.

“I don't know if I have been a target of these online trolls due to the fact I'm a woman or because I'm a candidate in the elections. I believe that it could be either or both,” she said.

“There are many women who are capable and deserve to be in parliament and to govern but unfortunately they do not have the support to be able to do so,” said Ms Allawi, whose candidacy in the 2010 election was unsuccessful.

She said it is nothing new for women running for parliament to be subjected to defamation, cyberbullying and harassment from rival political groups.

“I come from a political background and many people warned me that I am re-entering Iraq's political sphere at a time where people come from a different background, education and manners,” Ms Allawi said.

“During the rule of monarchy in 1950s, there were educated politicians who wanted the best for Iraq. I'm sure there are people in power who want to do right for Iraq now, but they are outnumbered,” she said.

Another Alternative Alliance candidate, Shrouq Al Abayji, who was first elected to parliament in 2014, said there needs to be more women in power in all sectors of the state, but this has not been possible due to the control of the major political blocs.

“I have been a part of the parliament for years and I have always attempted to work for the Iraqi people with genuine intentions, and this will continue no matter the outcome. However, I don't see much changing, unfortunately,” she told The National.

Ms Al Abayji said her party's chances of success in the election are hampered by its modest finances. “We are the ones that have for years been demanding change, reform and especially to challenge the policies that have been built on personal gains, so if I do win, there will be a big push for this from my side,” she said.

Financial struggles

Ms Dakhil also cited the lack of financing for running a “very basic” campaign, “limited to cards and brochures outlining my platform and its objectives”.

In addition to the problem of fundraising, some women aspiring to enter parliament are deterred by a political system that they consider to be based on patriarchy.

“Some people find it difficult to accept a female candidate, preferring a man for many reasons, the most important being tribal values ​​that consider men as a symbol of strength and suitable for political work,” said Shmeran Odisho, a candidate for the Christian Bloc.

Because of a lack of campaign funds, “I have relied on the efforts of a few friends to distribute my campaign posters,” said Ms Odisho, whose campaign slogan is “Iraq is a country for all”.

The major parties are reported to have spent extensively on promoting their candidates.

“The streets of Baghdad are congested with posters and banners. We are confident that political funds can be seen in the amount of money spent on these campaigns,” Inas Jabbar, a prominent women's rights activist and member of the Iraqi Women Network, told The National.

“Some of the women look like they are fashion influencers – this is a smart move by the political blocs to garner attention, but for the wrong reasons,” she said.

Ms Jabbar said the majority of women standing for election are seeking to bring about real change, and have backgrounds that make them suitable to govern.

Ms Allawi described the banners on the streets of Baghdad as a “campaign for a ladies' salon”.

“The amount of money that has been spent on campaign posters and cards [by the dominant political groups] has been unbelievable,” she said.

Working together to empower women

Iraqi women's participation in elections is a test of their ability to assert their presence, not only as candidates but also as owners of a project to change societal misconceptions of them, Neran Al Zahawi, a lawyer and candidate for the Alternative Coalition, told The National.

Neran Al Zahawi, a female candidate running in the Iraqi elections. Photo: Neran Al Zahawi

“The Iraqi woman can become a reliable partner in the country's decision-making, and this is the slogan that I am running under,” Ms Al Zahawi said.

“The way that society views women has limited their capability to work. Women are still looked upon as incapable of conducting political work, which ultimately makes them doubt their capability to govern,” she said.

The support that society offers women in politics “will reflect on their ability to enhance women's rights, and this will have a positive outcome for all”, she said.

However, traditional views of women's roles affect their ability to campaign effectively and attain positions where they can effect change. Public appearances and engaging directly with voters are seen as potentially damaging to their reputations, especially in conservative areas.

In Kirkuk, a female candidate for the Taqadum party, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, has used photos of her husband on her campaign posters, alongside her name and electoral number.

Gender-based violence and women’s rights remain key issues in Iraq, as the country’s history has seen both progress and setbacks.

Ms Dakhil pledges to enact laws to protect women from domestic violence and to empower them economically.

“I will also work to amend the recent Personal Status Code, as it has severely impacted women, their rights, and their humanity,” she said.

The law, passed in parliament earlier this year despite opposition from women's rights activists, legalises child marriage and curtails women’s rights in marriage, divorce and custody.

Ms Jabbar pointed out that “there was no discussion or objections from the female MPs” during the passage of the Personal Status Law.

“There are so many issues that women are suffering from where we have not seen any steps taken by women leaders,” she said.

The fact that women's rights are on a downward spiral will affect their chances of being influential in Iraqi politics in future, she said.

