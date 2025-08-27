Iraqi government gives in to US pressure and withdraws bill regulating PMF militias

Iraq's government has withdrawn a contentious draft law regulating the country's Shiite-dominated paramilitary forces from parliament under pressure from the US and other foreign powers, an MP has told The National.

The bill proposed restructuring and widening the powers of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite militias. The US said the law could have undermined Iraq’s sovereignty and entrenched Iranian influence in the political and security realm.

MPs did not expect the withdrawal, which came without prior notice from the government. “We were surprised when the parliament presidency informed us the Hashid [PMF] draft law was withdrawn,” Member of Parliament Ameer Al Maamori told The National.

First and second readings had been completed and MPs were preparing for the bill's final approval, Mr Al Maamori added, blaming its demise on US influence.

“Now, there is American pressure and as a result the political parties have submitted to it,” he said, calling on the government to send the bill back to parliament.

There was no immediate comment from Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces use bushes as camouflage during military training in Jurf Al Sakhar. Reuters

The bill was expected to elevate the PMF, which was established in 2014 to help fight ISIS, to a status on par with the rest of the Iraqi military.

Washington has long criticised the PMF, accusing some factions of operating outside state control and targeting American interests in Iraq and Syria.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Mr Rubio “reiterated serious US concerns” about the bill, emphasising that “any such legislation would institutionalise Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty”, US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Ms Bruce reiterated Washington’s opposition this month, labelling the bill a “deeply unhelpful step”.

“The United States strongly opposes any legislation that is inconsistent with the goals of our bilateral security assistance and partnership and runs counter to strengthening Iraq’s existing security institutions and genuine Iraqi sovereignty,” she said.

Irfan Siddiq, Britain's ambassador to Iraq, echoed the American position. He said not all PMF factions followed the orders of the Prime Minister, who is also commander-in-chief of the military.

In an interview with a local Iraqi television channel this week, Mr Siddiq acknowledged Iraq's security situation had improved following the defeat of ISIS, but argued that the PMF’s wartime role against the extremists should not continue in peacetime.

“We all welcome the security improvement and stability in the country, and this begs the question: what is the future role of Hashid?” Mr Siddiq said. “It cannot be the same role during the war against Daesh [ISIS].”

The Bio Name: Lynn Davison Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi Children: She has one son, Casey, 28 Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite Author: CJ Sansom Favourite holiday destination: Bali Favourite food: A Sunday roast