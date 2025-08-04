US warns Iraq against PMF legislation that could embed Iranian influence

The US has renewed its opposition to two bills under consideration in the Iraqi parliament that would formally restructure the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite militias.

In a meeting with Deputy Speaker Muhsin Al Mandalawi, US Charge d’Affaires David Fagin warned that the draft bills could undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and further entrench Iranian influence in the country’s political and security landscape, according to a statement published by the US embassy late on Sunday. The meeting took place the day before, it said.

Mr Fagin “reiterated US concerns” about the two proposed bills during the meeting, it said. The “legislation would institutionalise Iranian influence and strengthen armed terrorist groups, undermining Iraq’s sovereignty,” it added.

Tehran-aligned political parties and armed factions have been pushing for the two bills: one to reconstruct PMF and cement its role, and another for retirement benefits. The parliament finished the second reading on the reconstruction of PMF and is expected to put it on vote soon.

The PMF, known locally as Al Hashid Al Shaabi, is a state-sponsored umbrella organisation of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups, many of which have close ties to Iran. While the PMF was formally incorporated into Iraq’s security apparatus in 2016 following its critical role in defeating ISIS, critics say several factions continue to operate independently of state control, with some accused of attacking diplomatic missions and US interests.

It is the latest US warning in a short period of time. Late last month, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Mr Rubio “reiterated serious US concerns” about the PMF, emphasising that “any such legislation would institutionalise Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty,” spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

