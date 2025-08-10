Iraq dismisses two senior PMF commanders over attack on government building

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has approved the dismissal of two senior Popular Mobilisation Forces commanders linked to the Kataib Hezbollah and ordered the prosecution of its involved members, the government announced on Saturday.
Fighters from the Iran-backed militia groups had carried out a deadly and unauthorised raid on a government office in the Iraqi capital last month, igniting clashes with security troops that left several people killed and wounded, a government investigation found.
Mr Al Sudani, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces described the attack as “heinous” and vowed there would be “no tolerance” for armed groups defying state authority.
The violence began when the Kataib Hezbollah fighters stormed the building of Karkh Agriculture Directorate in southern Baghdad to forcibly reinstate a dismissed director general. Security forces responded, causing a gun battle that killed a policeman and taxi driver who were caught in the crossfire, security authorities said.
At least 15 fighters have been arrested by the security troops, according to authorities. They all are affiliated with PMF – an umbrella group formed in 2014 to fight ISIS. It is composed mainly of Iran-backed militias and is integrated into Iraq's armed forces.
The investigation determined that fighters from the PMF’s 45th and 46th brigades – both affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah – “moved without orders or approvals, contrary to military protocols, leading to martyrs and wounded, including civilians”, said the statement.
It also found that the dismissed general director, Eyad Kadhim Ali, was implicated in these events by calling in the force. “He was also involved in corruption, impersonation, forgery of official documents and certificates, leading to the confiscation of agricultural lands from their rightful owners,” it added.
The investigation also established that there was “evidence of a flaw in the command and control” inside the PMF with “formations not adhering to military protocols and movements”.
Mr Al Sudani also referred all suspects to the judiciary, convening a disciplinary board for the PMF’s Al Jazeera Operations commander, and reviewing the deployment and leadership of PMF units to ensure discipline and operational control, it added.
The latest violence came amid a push by Shiite political parties inside parliament to approve new amendments to the existing PMF law that would elevate their role as security forces. The new amendments were rejected by the international community, mainly the US and UK.
During the fight against ISIS, some of these militias were accused of human rights breaches against civilians in Sunni areas. The Iraqi government and PMF acknowledged these breaches as “individual acts”.
The US has blacklisted several PMF leaders in a bid to increase pressure on Iran's proxies in Iraq, sanctioning senior figures between 2019 and 2021 under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
Since declaring ISIS defeated in late 2017, the PMF and mainly Tehran-aligned militias have emerged as a powerful force in Iraq and grown more defiant towards the government and opposition groups.
