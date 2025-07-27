Powerful Iran-backed militia clashes with Iraqi troops in Baghdad over government appointment

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has ordered an investigation after clashes erupted in Baghdad on Sunday between Iraqi security troops and a powerful Iran-backed Shiite militia.

The group stormed a government office to reinstate a dismissed official by force, security authorities said.

The militants entered a building linked to the Ministry of Agriculture where the new director was holding a meeting with employees, “causing panic among the employees, who immediately called for security assistance”, the Interior Ministry said.

When units of the Federal Police and Emergency Response Teams arrived they “came under direct fire from the gunmen”, it said. A number of security troops were injured and at least 14 militants arrested, it said.

The Federal Police confirmed that one policeman was killed.

Videos on social media showed Iraqi security forces rushing to the scene in Baghdad's southern neighbourhood of Saydiyah, with gunshots heard in the background. Other videos showed injured security forces on stretchers receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Joint Operation Command identified the arrested militants as affiliated with Brigades 45 and 46 in the Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of paramilitaries of influential Tehran-backed Shiite militias.

Both brigades are affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah armed group, according to an official with the PMF.

Members of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces chant slogans before the funeral of the group's slain members at the PMF headquarters in Baghdad in January last year. AFP

When ISIS swept through large parts of northern and western Iraq, US-trained security troops collapsed in a humiliating defeat. To face the advancing extremist militants, thousands of Shiite volunteers answered the call to arms by Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani.

At the time, the government of former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki had already formed the PMF to organise and supervise the volunteers as parallel forces. Shortly after its formation, several powerful Iran-backed Shiite militias joined the PMF. By then, some of them were fighting alongside Bashar Al Assad's forces in Syria’s civil war.

During the fight against ISIS, some of these militias were accused of human rights breaches against civilians in Sunni areas. The Iraqi government and PMF acknowledged these breaches as “individual acts”.

The US has blacklisted several PMF leaders in a bid to increase pressure on Iran's proxies in Iraq, sanctioning senior figures between 2019 and 2021 under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Since declaring ISIS defeated in late 2017, the PMF and mainly Tehran-aligned militias have emerged as a powerful force in Iraq and grown more defiant towards the government and opposition groups.

