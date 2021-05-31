Iraqi militias challenge defence minister over comments against PMF

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces control one of the entrances to the Green Zone in Baghdad during a recent show of strength. Reuters

Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Anad must be “held accountable” for accusing state-sanctioned paramilitaries of igniting violence in the country, politicians linked to the militias said on Monday.

Tensions between the government and the militias rose after the arrest last week of Qassem Musleh, the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) head of operations in Anbar province.

He has been accused of terrorism, assassinations and attacks on US troops based in the country.

PMF militias backed by Iran responded with a show of force in and around Baghdad's heavily guarded Green Zone where government buildings and embassies are located, leading to a standoff with the army.

Mr Anad described the incident as a “security breach” and warned against such actions.

"We are calling on the groups to not repeat what happened.

"It is shameful for a conflict to take place within the security system, but there are parties that seek to cause chaos in the country, and monitor from a distance by pouring fuel that ignites the flames of a civil war," Mr Anad said.

Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Anad, left, pictured with his predecessor, Najah Al Shammari, during the handover of office in May 2020. AFP

The minister’s remarks were criticised by members of parliament linked to the PMF.

“Parliament must hold politicians accountable for fuelling and inciting violence between armed forces,” said Mohammed Abdul Karim, a deputy in the Fatah alliance that includes MPs associated with the Iran-backed groups in the PMF.

The alliance is led by Hadi Al Ameri of the Badr Organisation, one of the oldest, largest and most important of the Iraqi Shiite groups that are closely linked to Tehran.

“The fighting between officially recognised armed forces is only of interest to the American occupation forces, which are trying to stay in Iraq under any pretext,” Mr Karim said.

Saad Al Saadi, a member of the political bureau of Asaib Ahl Al Haq, another militia group affiliated with Fatah, accused Mr Anad of siding with the Americans.

"The defence minister is now part of the US project," he said.

Mr Al Saadi said Mr Anad's comment was “an insult to the efforts made by the PMF to counter ISIS".

The PMF was a major force in Iraq's war against the extremist group from 2014 to 2017, supporting Iraqi troops backed by US-led global coalition.

Former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki said on Twitter that efforts to draw members of the PMF into a confrontation with the army had not succeeded.

“There are attempts to drag the army and the PMF into clashes but they’ve failed,” he said, adding that both sides have “mixed their blood” in liberating Iraq from ISIS.

Mr Al Maliki warned against those who ignite “sedition”.

During Mr Al Maliki’s eight years in office, Iraq witnessed sectarian violence that contributed to the rise of ISIS.

Washington accused his administration of running a sectarian government that alienated sections of Iraqi society, particularly the Sunni minority, pushing them into the arms of ISIS, and undermined the morale of the army.

Mr Al Maliki left office reluctantly in 2014 after security forces crumbled in the face of a lightning advance by ISIS in northern Iraq.

The PMF was formed after tens of thousands of Iraqis responded a call from Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, Iraq's top Shiite cleric, to take up arms against the extremist group.

The militias were formally inducted into Iraq’s state security in 2018, after the defeat of ISIS, and are supposed to report directly to the prime minister.

However, Iran has had a clear hand in co-ordinating with PMF leaders since then, undermining the Iraqi state.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi promised to rein in the Iran-backed militias that operate outside of the state’s control after he took office last May, but has been unsuccessful so far.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier, in Bangkok UAE fixtures Mon Nov 20, v China; Tue Nov 21, v Thailand; Thu Nov 23, v Nepal; Fri Nov 24, v Hong Kong; Sun Nov 26, v Malaysia; Mon Nov 27, Final (The winners will progress to the Global Qualifier)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

South Africa's T20 squad Duminy (c), Behardien, Dala, De Villiers, Hendricks, Jonker, Klaasen (wkt), Miller, Morris, Paterson, Phangiso, Phehlukwayo, Shamsi, Smuts.

GROUP RESULTS Group A

Results

Ireland beat UAE by 226 runs

West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs Group B

Results

Zimbabwe tied with Scotland

Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

