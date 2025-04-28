Iraqi court drops forgery charges against former parliament speaker

A Baghdad court has dropped the forgery charges brought against former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi that led to his dismissal in 2023, his office announced on Sunday.
In early 2023, Sunni MP Laith Al Dulaimi accused Mr Al Halbousi of forging his signature and the date on a resignation letter. After a legal battle, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled that Mr Al Halbousi and Mr Al Dulaimi be removed from their jobs.
In a statement, Mr Al Halbousi’s office said that "the Iraqi judiciary acquitted" him "of the charges previously brought against him." It added that the courts "dismissed the complaints" and closed the investigation.
Several documents on the appeal processes and the ruling were also published by his office. There was no statement from Iraq’s Supreme Judiciary Council on Sunday.
Mr Al Halbousi first took the influential role of speaker of parliament in 2018 with the support of Iraq's pro-Iran bloc, and then again in 2022 following early elections.
He leads the Taqadom party, which is known for his rapid ascent in Iraqi politics and as a interlocutor for many western and Arab political figures. Iraq's 329-member parliament is dominated by a coalition of pro-Iran Shiite parties.
Under an unofficial agreement between political parties, Iraq’s presidency – a largely ceremonial role – is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister's post is reserved for a Shiite and that of speaker of parliament for a Sunni.
Other government posts are divided among the country’s political parties based on their religious and ethnic backgrounds.
It is unclear if Mr Al Halbousi will seek reinstatement.
Iraq will hold parliamentary elections on November 11 and will be the sixth vote since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
