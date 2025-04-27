Iraq arrests ISIS suspect accused of inciting New Orleans truck attack

Iraqi authorities have arrested a suspected member of ISIS for inciting a truck-ramming attack in January that killed 14 people in the US city of New Orleans, Iraq's judiciary said on Sunday.
The city in Louisiana was plunged into panic early on New Year's Day when a US army veteran, who the FBI said had pledged loyalty to ISIS, drove a pick-up truck into revellers in the French Quarter, a New Orleans nightlife hub. Police killed the suspect in an exchange of fire.
Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said an ISIS member "was arrested for inciting the January 2025 truck attack in the United States" after Iraq received a request from Washington to assist in the investigation.
It added that the suspect is "a member of the external operations office of the Daesh terrorist organisation", using the Arabic acronym for ISIS. The suspect will be tried in Iraq under the anti-terrorism law, it said.
Although Iraq defeated the extremist group on its territory in 2017, ISIS cells have remained active and carry out sporadic attacks on the army and police.
A recent UN report said government-led counter-terrorism operations have resulted in the deaths of nearly half of ISIS's senior leaders in Iraq.
ISIS declared a "caliphate" in 2014 after capturing large parts of Iraq and Syria, beginning a rule marked by atrocities.
