Iraq’s top court suspends parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi over forgery charges

He was elected for a second term in January 2022

Nov 14, 2023
Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court ruled on Tuesday to terminate the membership of parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, the court said in a statement.

Mr Al Halbousi has been in a months-long legal battle with Sunni lawmaker Laith Al Dulaimi who accused him of forging his signature on a resignation request.

Sunni politician Mishaan Al Jabouri confirmed the ruling.

Mr Al Halbousi, a former governor of Iraq's Anbar province, was elected for a second term as Iraq's Parliament Speaker in January last year.

