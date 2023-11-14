Iraq’s top court suspends parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi over forgery charges

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court ruled on Tuesday to terminate the membership of parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, the court said in a statement.

Mr Al Halbousi has been in a months-long legal battle with Sunni lawmaker Laith Al Dulaimi who accused him of forging his signature on a resignation request.

Sunni politician Mishaan Al Jabouri confirmed the ruling.

Mr Al Halbousi, a former governor of Iraq's Anbar province, was elected for a second term as Iraq's Parliament Speaker in January last year.