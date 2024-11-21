Former Iraqi Prime Minister Dr Haider Al Abadi says Iraq should not been seen solely through the lens of Iranian-US tension. Getty Images
Iraq positioned for key role in resolving regional issues, former PM says

Dr Haider Al Abadi warned an incoming US administration that Iraq had a pivotal role to play in the region and should not remain unsupported

Lemma Shehadi
November 21, 2024

