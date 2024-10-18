The Dog Tooth of Time by Sarah Al Sarraj. Photo: Sarah Al Sarraj
The Dog Tooth of Time by Sarah Al Sarraj. Photo: Sarah Al Sarraj

News

UK

A long overdue celebration of Islamic astronomy at UK's largest planetarium

British-Iraqi artist Sarah Al Sarajj hopes to break the National Space Centre's silence on the contributions of medieval Islamic scholars to modern astronomy

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi
Leicester

October 18, 2024