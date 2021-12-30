'Reckless' and 'hero': Iraqis remember Saddam Hussein 15 years after his execution

Fifteen years after the execution of Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein, Iraqis are still divided about his rule and legacy.

“Saddam’s era saw big achievements and setbacks in all fields,” Baghdad-resident Riyadh Ahmed Salih told The National.

“But after him Iraq is literally collapsed and we have been seeing setback after another,” Mr Salih, a 68-year-old retired teacher said.

After nearly 35 years in power, Saddam Hussein was toppled by a US-led invasion in 2003, ending a brutal Sunni-led regime that carried out atrocities not only against Iraqis, but also neighbouring countries.

Nine months after the invasion, Saddam was captured from an underground hideout by US troops near his hometown of Tikrit, north of Baghdad.

Between October 2005 and late 2006, following initial interrogations, the former dictator and his henchmen were put on trial before Iraq’s High Tribunal, set up by the Americans to try major crimes committed by regime figures.

On December 30, 2006, he was executed by hanging in Baghdad on the morning of the start of Eid Al Adha, an Islamic holy festival, a date many saw as a deliberate provocation to his supporters.

He was convicted of crimes against humanity for the murder of nearly 150 Shiite villagers who were executed after a failed assassination attempt against him, in 1982.

“Saddam is the one who caused all the sufferings we are living today,” Zainab Mohammed, a 55-year-old house wife in Baghdad, said.

“He was a reckless leader who took us from one war to another, leaving behind an army of widows and tons of social problems in the society," Ms Mohammed added.

"In each house there is a scar caused by Saddam,” she said.

A man from Saddam’s hometown Tikrit disagreed.

“President Saddam Hussein was faithful to Iraq and its people. He served them and maintained their dignity,” said the man, who identified himself only as Abu Omar for his safety.

“During his reign and even during the UN-imposed economic sanctions, we had hospitals, schools and public services work and serve the people better than today,” he said.

“What do we have now? Only blood, corruption, politicians who can’t fix a light in a school or a pave a street. They only known how to funnel the government resources to their pockets,” he added.

Born in 1937, Saddam joined the ranks of the now outlawed Baath Party Iraq branch in early 1950s. The Baath Party was originally founded in 1947 in Damascus, Syria and established branches in Arab countries including Iraq.

In 1959, he led a failed operation to kill president Abdul Karim Qassim who took power when the monarchy was overthrown in 1958. Mr Qassim was overthrown in 1963.

After the 1968 coup in which Saddam played a key role, he was chosen by the president Ahmed Hassan Al Bakr to be the deputy chairman of the Revolutionary Command Council and Vice President, and was responsible for Iraq's security services.

He took the helm as the Iraqi president in 1979.

Some Iraqis commemorate his death anonymously on social media.

In one video published on Twitter, a man has decorated a Christmas tree with Saddam’s picture.

On the ground next to the tree, pictures of Shiite politicians who ascended to power after 2003 are arranged, as well as Shiite religious leaders who have played leading roles in post-Saddam Iraq, with shoes on them — a grave insult in Arab culture.

“Here’s the hero Saddam, may God have mercy on your soul,” the man, identified as Abu Ali Al Najafi said.

“And you are the criminals and killers,” he added.