Fire at Saudi Arabia’s 400,000 bpd Jazan refinery brought under control

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said a fire at its 400,000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery on the kingdom’s west coast was brought under control on Sunday, with no injuries reported.

Saudi Aramco’s industrial firefighting teams extinguished the blaze at dawn. The ministry did not disclose the cause.

The Jazan refinery, on the Red Sea near the border with Yemen, has been the focus of Houthi threats in recent weeks.

Aramco shut the facility on July 27 after an attack by Yemen’s Houthis damaged its Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle complex and tank farm, according to a note from consultancy IIR seen by Reuters. The group claimed at the time they had targeted Aramco facilities in Jazan and Yanbu.

Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said last week that production, exports and domestic fuel supplies remained intact despite reported attacks on the company’s facilities, including the Jazan refinery.

He declined to comment on security incidents, but said Aramco could restore damaged facilities six times faster than the industry average and return to pre-conflict production within days once conditions allow.

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser declined to comment on what he called military and security incidents during an earnings call last week when asked about the Houthi attack on Jazan. Reuters Show caption: Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser declined to comment on …

The attacks have raised concerns that threats to Red Sea shipping and Saudi oil infrastructure could deepen disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran and Iranian attacks on shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea last month, saying it was in response to what they called the kingdom’s siege of Yemen, an allegation Riyadh denies.