Houthis announce ‘maritime ban’ on Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Yemen blockade

The Houthi rebels on Monday announced a “maritime ban” on Saudi Arabia in response to what it described as Riyadh's long-running blockade of Yemen.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of maintaining an “unjust siege” on Yemen for nearly 12 years through restrictions on ports and airports, claiming the measures had worsened humanitarian suffering.

The Iran-backed group said the maritime ban would take effect immediately and it framed the move as a “siege for a siege” response. It did not specify what the ban meant or the area where it would apply.

“We affirm the right of our great people to respond to the blockade with a blockade, and to respond to all escalation with all escalation,” Mr Saree said.

The Houthis also warned that any further escalation by Saudi Arabia would be met with a broader response, saying their forces were prepared for “all options”.

“The Yemeni armed forces affirm their complete readiness for all options, and any foolish act committed by the reckless Saudi enemy through all escalation will be met with a comprehensive and decisive escalation, by Allah's will and power,” he said.

Monday's development comes amid heightened tensions. Saudi Arabia came under a missile attack by the Houthis last week, hours after an explosion at a rebel-held airport in Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis said air defences “dealt with a threat from ballistic missiles”, launched by the rebels against the south of the kingdom.

Air strikes had hit the international airport in Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen. While the Yemeni government claimed responsibility, the rebels pointed the finger at Saudi Arabia.

At the time, the Houthis said the attack on the Saudi Abha International Airport – which included the use of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles – was in response to “criminal Saudi aggression”.

The Iran-backed Houthis took over Sanaa in 2014, prompting intervention by a Saudi-led coalition the following year, at the request of the Yemeni government.

On July 3, the Houthis ⁠said their forces confronted ⁠Saudi “warplanes” that they said ​attempted to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at ⁠the airport.

Flights ​between Sanaa and Tehran will continue despite any “possible consequences”, Mr Saree added.

An informal truce between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis took effect in April 2022, following Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

The relative calm continued as Oman led mediation and dialogue efforts, alongside UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg’s work to advance the peace process.

A wider conflict with the Houthis could deepen regional tension and further escalate hostilities between the US and Iran. It could also disrupt shipping through the Red Sea, an increasingly important route for some Gulf energy exports seeking to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia, for instance, has pushed its East-West Pipeline, or Petroline, to its full capacity of seven million barrels per day, rerouting crude overland from its eastern oilfields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu to bypass the strait entirely.

Since the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, shipping through Hormuz has been severely disrupted, affecting global oil prices.