'Fantastic feeling': Joy for UAE Lottery's first Dh30m jackpot winner

An Abu Dhabi resident has told of his joy after being announced as the first Dh30 million ($8.1 million) winner of the UAE Lottery's new midweek draw.

The lottery operator identified Tayeb Khan, from Nepal, as the lucky ticketholder in a social media post on Tuesday.

It did not share a picture of the UAE's latest millionaire but hinted that details of the jackpot winner will be revealed soon.

Mr Khan said he learnt of his remarkable good fortune only when checking his emails, as he did not watch the live broadcast last Wednesday.

“I’m feeling absolutely amazing, like I’m in the sky,” Mr Khan said in comments shared by the UAE Lottery. “I selected the numbers randomly and wasn’t even watching the draw. When I found out through my email later, it was a fantastic feeling.”

Mr Khan is only the second grand prize winner since the national lottery was launched in two years ago.

Abu Dhabi resident Anilkumar Bolla etched his name in the record books as the UAE's sole Dh100m lottery winner in October 2025.

The lottery reduced its top prize to Dh30 million as part of a gaming overhaul in December, with draws now held weekly rather than fortnightly.

Players were given a further chance to win big when the Wednesday draw was introduced last month, with Mr Khan scooping the grand prize.

A UAE Lottery representative said: “This represents an important moment for the Lucky Day draw, as it delivers its second grand-prize winner. Our twice-weekly draws reflect our continued commitment to giving back to the community through meaningful prize opportunities.”

The lottery was founded as a result of a major government drive to regulate the UAE's commercial gaming sector.

How do you play the Dh30m game?

The Lucky Day draw follows a calendar format, with players asked to select six numbers from a possible 31 in the “day” section of the online draw card and one number from a possible 12 in the “month” section. Players must register on the official website to participate. There are 43 numbers from which to pick.

Participants must be residents of the UAE and be 18 or older. Some independent prize draws allow players to enter if they are based overseas.