UAE Lottery announces two new games with top prize of Dh1.25 million

The UAE Lottery has launched two new games, called Marble Run and Lucky Lagoon, with a top prize of Dh1.25 million.
The games will be regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), and are now live on the UAE Lottery website under the E-instants category.
In Marble Run, players select one of five racing balls and choose from six ticket price options (Dh5, Dh10, Dh20, Dh30, Dh40, or Dh50). As the marbles race down a track, they encounter obstacles with multipliers, which can increase or decrease the final prize.
Players win by finishing in first, second, or third place, with rewards up to Dh1 million.
Lucky Lagoon, meanwhile, is an underwater adventure where players select from six ticket prices (Dh5, Dh10, Dh20, Dh30, Dh40, or Dh50) and search for fish hidden in eggs. Players win by uncovering prizes in chests, and the top prize is unlocked by matching all pairs of fish across three areas.
With 23 prize tiers, the top prize is Dh1,250,000.
The two games were launched as The Game LLC, the operator of the UAE Lottery, announced a multiyear partnership with EQL Games.
What is the UAE Lottery?
Launched last year, the UAE Lottery is the only federally licensed lottery regulated by the GCGRA. Every fortnight, it gives residents the chance to win a Dh100 million jackpot, along with other cash prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh1 million. It also offers scratch cards with prizes of up to Dh1 million.
The authorised lottery was the result of a major government drive to overhaul the UAE's commercial gaming sector. The GCGRA was established in September 2023 to shape a “world-leading regulatory framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming”.
Independent lottery operators were directed to pause their activities in January last year, with the GCGRA awarding a licence for the national lottery in July to Game LLC under the banner of the UAE Lottery.
What is commercial gaming?
According to the GCGRA's website, it is the only entity that can regulate, license and supervise commercial gaming activities and centres within the UAE, which include lottery, internet gaming, sports wagering and land-based integrated gaming centres or resorts.
“Commercial gaming” refers to “any game of chance, or combination of chance and skill, where an amount of money, in cash or cash equivalents, is wagered – placed as a bet – for the purpose of winning a sum of money or other valuable items”.
Previous winners
2016 Islamabad United
2017 Peshawar Zalmi
2018 Islamabad United
2019 Quetta Gladiators
Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286
Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65
TECH%20SPECS%3A%20APPLE%20WATCH%20SERIES%208
