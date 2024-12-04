The first UAE Lottery draw will be held on Saturday, December 14. Photo: Jodi Jacobson
The first UAE Lottery draw will be held on Saturday, December 14. Photo: Jodi Jacobson

News

UAE

UAE Lottery: How much are tickets, how to play and what are the odds of winning the Dh100m jackpot?

The country's first regulated national lottery will hold its first draw on December 14

The National

December 04, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today