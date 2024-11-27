The first UAE Lottery draw will be held on Saturday, December 14. AFP
UAE's national lottery to hold first draw in December with Dh100m jackpot

Tickets priced at Dh50 can now be purchased for the draw on December 14

The National

November 27, 2024

