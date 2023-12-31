UAE raffles and prize draws put on hold from January 1

Players who hope to hit the jackpot on any of the UAE's raffles and draws will have to put their dreams on hold as operators have been instructed to pause business from Monday.

Previously, residents have been able to win anything from a few dirhams to Dh200 million with companies such as Mahzooz, Emirates Draw, Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free.

“In compliance with applicable commercial gaming regulations, Mahzooz will temporarily pause operations from January 1st, 2024,” the operator said.

“The pause is a result of an industry-wide mandate consistent with the regulators’ new role to create a well-regulated gaming environment in the United Arab Emirates.”

In September, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority was established in the UAE.

“While we take this pause, we would like to express our gratitude for the incredible support you've shown us over the past three years. Mahzooz has always strived to uphold the highest standards of transparency, responsibility and integrity in gaming, and this pause is a testament to our commitment to these principles.”

There is no set date for when the raffles will begin operating again.

Article No 355 of UAE law considers all forms of gambling a criminal offence. It includes lotteries and punishments that could result in imprisonment, fines, or both.

Some exceptions to the lottery laws in the UAE have meant that some companies authorised under the Ministry of Economy have been permitted to conduct raffles and prize draws.

