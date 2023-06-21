UK lottery winner will be richer than Harry Kane

A UK participant has landed an astonishing £55 million ($69.9 million) prize in the latest EuroMillions draw.

The win, the second huge prize for the UK in the month, makes the lucky ticket-holder wealthier than celebrated footballer Harry Kane, who is worth £51 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The fortunate ticket-holder has been encouraged to double-check his or her numbers and come forward to claim the windfall from Tuesday's draw.

The winning numbers for the draw were 11, 17, 28, 32 and 35, accompanied by Lucky Stars 05 and 06.

Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winners' adviser, expressed his excitement over the substantial win. He said: “What a night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight's life-changing £55m EuroMillions jackpot.”

The EuroMillions has been experiencing a high wave of good fortune for the UK this month.

This win follows another impressive jackpot won by a UK ticket-holder earlier this month, where an astounding £111.7 million was awarded in the draw on June 2.

Mr Carter advised participants to verify their tickets. “Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner.”

The call to action is a reminder that there may be winners out there yet to realise their newfound fortune.