'We kept believing': Dh30m lottery dream comes true for Abu Dhabi security guard and four friends

When Abu Dhabi resident Tayab Khan received an email from the UAE Lottery during the Eid holiday, he did not imagine a life-changing moment was in store.

Expecting to learn he had won a small sum, nothing could prepare him for the number that leapt out from the screen – Dh30 million ($8.2 million).

“My hands and my legs were shaking. I could not speak,” he said. “It was a joyful moment for me.”

Mr Khan, 26, moved from the Gorkha district of Nepal four years ago to work as a security guard in Ruwais. He had been playing the UAE Lottery regularly since its launch 18 months ago in the hope that one day he would strike it lucky.

That day came on Wednesday, May, 27, when he picked the seven winning numbers at random. He will split the Dh30 windfall with the four friends in his syndicate.

“It is a life-changing amount for me, my friends and my family,” Mr Khan told The National. “It will give them financial freedom, and a chance to take risks. It can change their lives.”

Future Millionaires

The National caught up with him at the UAE Lottery's offices, where he was joined by Sandeep BK and Shishir Paudel from his syndicate Future Millionaires. Each member is now Dh6 million richer.

Mr Khan said they had always felt they could be winners. “We had faith. We kept believing,” he said.

Tayab Khan plans to build a better future for his family with his Dh6 million winnings. Victor Besa / The National Info

The Nepali national plans to leave his job and to learn more about investing, so he can make smart choices with his winnings. However, he will treat himself, and has a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Rolex watch on his wishlist.

“This job actually gave me a lot of chances. Before, I worked as an employee. Now I want to be an investor. I am still young and still learning.”

Changing family fortunes

Mr Khan's priority is to support his loved ones. His first allocation of money will be to build a house for his family, including his parents, grandmother, uncle and siblings.

“I will be back with them as a visitor, as a tourist. I will bring them here to show the beauty of the UAE,” he added.

For the moment, he is focused on celebrating the big win with his friends, now the Future Millionaires have fulfilled their goal.

He has not yet decided where he will settle. “I'm living the joyful moment. I'm still celebrating, so later I will plan [my future].”

Don't stop believing

He encouraged others to keep believing they can win, but to make sure they are “playing responsibly”.

“Don't spend all your amount on this. Separate a certain amount that will not affect your daily life,” he advised. “Maybe not today, not tomorrow, but one day it will definitely happen. Just keep believing.”

Sandeep BK, Tayab Khan and Shishir Paudel named their lottery syndicate Future Millionaires. Victor Besa / The National Info

Mr Khan is the first Dh30 million winner since the national lottery reduced the grand prize from Dh100 million and moved to a twice-weekly schedule.

The Lucky Day draw follows a calendar format, with players asked to select six numbers from a possible 31 in the “day” section of the online draw card and one number from a possible 12 in the “month” section.

Players must register on the official website to participate. They must be residents of the UAE and at least 18 years old.