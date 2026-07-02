Wimbledon 2026: Filipina star Alex Eala fights back to move into third round

Alex Eala continued her Wimbledon Championships journey as the Filipina star came back from a set down to defeat Maya Joint – who had earlier defeated the returning Serena Williams – 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round.

Eala entered the match hoping to avenge her painful defeat to Australia's Joint last year at the Eastbourne Open final. There Joint had saved four championship points to edge past a stunned Eala.

On Thursday, it looked like Eala would fall short once again. However, the Filipina roared back to take the second before blanking her opponent in the final set.

Last month, Eala put the disappointment of a first-round exit at the French Open behind her by winning her first grass court title at the Birmingham Open.

There as well, Eala fought back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 against fifth seed Nikola Bartunkova for her second WTA 125 title.

With the win on Thursday, Eala set up a third-round encounter with defending champion Iga Swiatek who cleared a potentially dangerous early exit as she defeated ​former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova.

Czech ⁠Pliskova, back ​after an ankle injury almost ended her career, made a strong impression but was no match for Swiatek who won 6-1, 6-3.

Pliskova had missed the entire 2025 season after rupturing ankle ligaments at the 2024 US Open. She started the year ranked outside 1,000 but battled back into the top 100.

Swiatek, aiming to become the first woman in a decade to retain ⁠the Wimbledon crown, took the opening set in ​25 ⁠minutes before being forced ‌to work harder in the second.

She has now reached the last 32 stage at 26 straight Grand Slam tournaments – a record only bettered by Martina Navratilova and Conchita Martinez.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. Reuters Info

“I'm feeling more stable today – and that's good. The first round was really emotional for sure,” Swiatek, who was pushed to three sets in her opener by Taylor Townsend, said. “Today I felt like it was another day in the office.

“Even when she was playing fast and flat, I knew that my spin gives me control.”

Talking about her next opponent Eala, Swiatek said: "She has a tricky game. I can assume that on grass it's even more tricky because of the surface. I will prepare and I'll be ready."

Meanwhile, last year's semi-finalist Taylor ​Fritz continued his good run at Wimbledon as he overpowered fellow American Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 ⁠to make the third round.

Fritz recorded his best result at the All England Club 12 months ago and the sixth seed followed up ⁠his straight-sets win over lucky loser Dusan Lajovic in the last round with another convincing ​display.

“It ‌feels great, especially when you're first on,” Fritz said about winning in three sets.

“I feel ​like I have a good amount of time the rest of the day. Especially just with the feeling of how that third set was going, you play these sets where you feel like you're in control, you're the one with the break chances.”