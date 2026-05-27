Iga Swiatek stumbles her way into French Open third round

World No 3 Iga Swiatek made it to the French Open third round ⁠with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Czech Sara Bejlek in a match littered with unforced errors.

The four-times champion, who has lost only twice at Roland Garros since 2020, was too good for her opponent but made 38 unforced errors, including a ​series ⁠of double faults.

Swiatek admitted she was far from clinical.

“She was pretty good in defence, ​and I had many opportunities to attack. Sometimes even too many. So when you attack, you're going to make more mistakes, because it's easier to push the ball back than to actually add a lot of energy to it and try to open the court,” Swiatek said.

“So, yes, sometimes I made some mistakes while playing these high balls, because the ball is jumping quite high. It's not easy to judge if it's the one that you should go or stay back and wait for the next one.

“The rhythm wasn't quite obvious. But I didn't mind. I wanted to be flexible and adjust and play my game. I had ​some moments where the mistakes happened, but at the end ‌I feel like I was ⁠the one who had control over the ​game, and it was up to me if I'm going to ​finish these ‌points or make a mistake.”

After an early ⁠exchange of breaks, Swiatek took a 5-1 lead at Court Philippe Chatrier before handing World No 35 Bejlek another break with a double fault in the seventh game.

The Pole managed to secure the ​opening set despite committing 19 unforced errors.

Five of the opening eight games in the second set went against serve in a scrappy contest before Swiatek finally sealed victory when Bejlek dumped a forehand into the net.

Heat becoming a factor

Top seed Jannik Sinner is gearing up for the blazing heat ​of midday when he takes on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in their second round.

Sinner started his campaign ​for ​a maiden ​French Open title in ruthless ⁠fashion, beating Frenchman Clement Tabur 6-1, 6-3, ⁠6-4.

The Italian cruised through his opening match ⁠under the lights but now faces a noon start as temperatures at Roland Garros soar.

The heat has become a talking point with even spectators asking groundsmen to spray them with water meant for the claycourts.

Novak Djokovic uses an ice bag to cool down at Roland Garros. AFP Info

“I'm happy to play at night. I'm happy to play [during the] day, ⁠whenever they put me, we'll see. I think I handled the heat very well in Indian Wells, was very hot this year, ​so I ⁠didn't have issues there,” Sinner said.

“We prepared in ‌a good way. Of course here, different heat, but the humidity is not as tough as maybe in Australia or US.”

He was back playing on Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time since last year's epic and heartbreaking final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, when he led by two sets to love and held three match points.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff said she is adjusting to the heat, even training when temperatures are high.

“I know some people try to practice early, but I try to sometimes practice in the ⁠prime of the day, even if it's shorter, just to get used to, because you never know,” she said.