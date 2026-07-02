Some ADCB banking services resume after disruption

Services at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank were down on Thursday due to what it described as “essential system maintenance”.

In statements posted on the bank’s website and its social media accounts, the lender said the maintenance was impacting all banking services.

It did not say what kind of maintenance work it was carrying out.

However, transactions through ADCB credit cards, that failed on Thursday morning, were working at 3.30pm UAE time, indicating that some systems were coming back online.

“Our teams are working around the clock to restore full service as quickly as possible,” ADCB said in Facebook and Instagram posts.

The the third-largest lender in the UAE by assets advised customers to “watch this space for more updates”, without saying when it expects to restore full banking services.

In March, ADCB's digital banking services were disrupted due to a region-wide IT breakdown during the initial phase of the US-Iran war and it took the lender 48 hours to restore its retail mobile banking services.

The disruption at that time affected ADCB’s online banking, as well as its customer contact centre operations. However, “at no point during the disruption were customer data, accounts or the security of the bank’s systems compromised”, the lender said on March 4.