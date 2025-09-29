UAE banks failing to meet customer expectations, PwC report finds

Bank customers in the UAE are the least satisfied among the Gulf region as issues including delayed payments, account closures and late card deliveries drive down the sentiment, according to a new report.

The UAE banking market posted the lowest Net Sentiment, a real-time customer satisfaction metric in PwC’s latest GCC Banking Sentiment Index.

The index is based on 2.79 million consumer mentions collected from publicly available online conversations between September last year and February this year, PwC said.

“As the GCC moves toward a digital-first future, the retail banking sector must focus on offering products that meet both consumer expectations and national development goals,” the PwC report said.

“This transformation goes beyond technology; it’s about building long-term value, fostering trust and contributing to the region's broader economic growth.”

Net sentiment related to customer service was strongly negative in the UAE, “reflecting major dissatisfaction and poor support experience”, according to the report.

It also scored poorly on pricing. Concerns included unexpected charges and difficulties with loan repayments. Issues such as unjustified monthly fees, interest calculations, and account term changes without notice were also noted by users.

Customers were also unhappy with call centres operated by banks in the UAE, with 89 per cent of people expressing dissatisfaction with the service and 69 per cent with the mobile app and 83 per cent with emails.

The speed of response through digital channels also troubled customers. Digital security was the topic that generated the most volume of complaints in the UAE and was highly negative – at 97 per cent. Customers also expressed dissatisfaction with alert reliability, with all conversations being negative.

Across the Gulf region, digital banking experiences continued to drive negative sentiment, with mobile app stability remaining a key challenge. Customers reported app crashes, login failures, and delays in receiving one-time passwords.

Customers also complained about delays in account updates, blocked accounts, and poor follow-through on requests. Transactions also generated negative sentiment, with reports of failed transfers, payment delays and unconfirmed transactions.

Users also described unresponsive support, slow resolution of issues, and ineffective assistance, particularly around product support and dispute resolution.

However, pricing and fees stood out as a rare area of positive sentiment for certain digital banks, with customers expressing happiness about competitive exchange rates and the absence of foreign transaction fees.

Among the Gulf countries, Bahrain recorded the highest Net Sentiment score, driven by positive reputational conversation linked to awards, share sales, and mergers.

Operationally, however, conversations were mostly negative in Bahrain, focusing on complaints linked to frozen accounts, delayed transactions, and unresponsive service.

In Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, complaints related to a number of issues including app problems, poor customer service, and credit card transaction issues.

Positive conversation centred on financial performance, social responsibility, job opportunities and financial education programmes, which resonated with consumers.

Customers also complained about poor service and transaction problems in other Gulf countries including Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

Fraud-related concerns also remained a source of frustration across a number of markets, with complaints focused on digital security, account irregularities and slow case resolution.

“As the retail banking sector evolves, its ability to innovate, embrace digital advancements, and deliver exceptional customer experiences will be crucial for securing a sustainable and competitive future in the region,” PwC said.

“By prioritising customer-centric solutions, the retail banking industry can foster deeper trust and long-term loyalty, ensuring success in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

