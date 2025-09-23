Saudi Arabia in deal to deploy air taxis in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia and China's EHang have agreed to deploy air taxis across the kingdom, as the country bets on autonomous vehicles to transform its air mobility sector.
Tech company Front End, EHang and Cluster2, which operates 22 airports across the kingdom, have signed an initial pact to use the vehicles for passenger transport and logistics, according to a statement on Tuesday from Khobar-based Front End.
“We are not only testing concepts but certifying and deploying autonomous aerial vehicles across the kingdom,” Majid Alghaslan, chairman and chief executive of Front End, said.
“We are building the foundations for the low-altitude economy, supported by urban traffic management systems, unlocking economic value, and positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the world’s most advanced mobility technologies.”
The move is part of Saudi Arabia's plans to develop its aviation sector to become a global player, with advanced air mobility one of the main cornerstones of that strategy.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation launched its Advanced Air Mobility Roadmap for Saudi Arabia in August 2024, outlining the technologies, use cases and regulatory framework required to ensure safety and economic opportunities of the sector. This spans the use of small unmanned aircraft systems to larger vertical take-off and landing aircraft for faster transportation of people and goods.
The strategy outlines benefits such as reduced congestion, fewer traffic accidents, contribution to sustainability goals, attracting foreign direct investments and localising advanced technologies. It also highlighted the boost to key growth sectors such as tourism, manufacturing and transportation.
In June 2024, the partnership between Front End and EHang led the two companies to conduct successful trials of an unmanned air taxi in Makkah.
“Transitioning to the operational stage marks an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to emerge as a regional hub for autonomous mobility, utilising AAV technology as a competitive advantage to attract global investment and enhance existing value chains,” Front End said on Tuesday.
With massive population growth and increasing traffic congestion, other cities in the Gulf such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have also been outlining ambitious plans for flying taxis.
Air taxi company Archer Aviation plans to launch services in Abu Dhabi, while Dubai has teamed up with Joby Aviation for its services.
