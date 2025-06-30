Air taxi test takes flight in Dubai ahead of 2026 launch

The region's first electric air taxi test flight has been carried out in Dubai ahead of a planned launch of commercial operations next year.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, praised the milestone trial as a “major step forward” in the emirate's long-term vision to revolutionise public transport.

Monday's test journey was carried out by California-based Joby Aviation in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

“The test flight marks a major step towards launching full operations next year,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on social media platform X.

“The all-electric aerial taxi represents a new leap in eco-friendly urban mobility – reducing travel times, enhancing quality of life and advancing sustainable development.

“This pioneering initiative is part of the UAE’s broader vision to lead the world in innovation and the deployment of advanced technologies. Our nation's skies have opened to new possibilities, and the best is yet to come.”

Grand ambitions take flight

Joby Aviation has previously told The National it aims to deliver a “widely accessible” service via a smartphone app and its long-term goal is to offer pricing “competitive” with ground-based alternatives.

“We haven’t announced specific pricing, but our long-term goal is to offer pricing that is competitive to the cost of similar ground-based alternatives,” Anthony Khoury, UAE general manager at the California-based company.

“Joby's unique technology means we can provide services that are not only more accessible than helicopter travel, but are also safer, quieter and have zero operating emissions. Over time we expect this to mean we can deliver a service that is widely accessible.”

The UAE is pressing ahead with ambitious transport plans, including drones, driverless taxis and air taxis.

Test flights for self-flying air taxis were also held in the UAE capital last month, in what was hailed by Abu Dhabi Media Office as a “pivotal step towards integrating urban air mobility into everyday life”.

The flights were organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and ADIO, in collaboration with Chinese drone manufacturer EHang and FinTech group Multi Level Group.

In March, US air taxi company Archer Aviation said it was working towards launching a fleet of flying taxis before the end of the year, viewing the Gulf as the perfect launch pad to demonstrate its vehicles to the rest of the world.

Abu Dhabi Aviation confirmed at the time that an agreement was made to introduce the first fleet of Archer's Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft this year.

