The UAE is mapping out aerial routes that will connect key international airports and major landmarks in the country. Photo: GCAA
The UAE is mapping out aerial routes that will connect key international airports and major landmarks in the country. Photo: GCAA

Business

Aviation

UAE starts mapping air corridors for air taxis and cargo drones

Aerial corridors and regulations will be defined within the next 20 months

Rory Reynolds
Deena Kamel

February 13, 2025