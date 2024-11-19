Dubai airport's Q4 passenger traffic forecast to grow 3.5% on holiday travel

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/24/dubais-new-airport-terminal-promises-easier-and-faster-check-in-enabled-by-ai/" target="_blank">Dubai International Airport (DXB)</a> is expected to end the year strongly with a 3.5 per cent increase in passenger traffic in the fourth quarter and a record high of 91.9 million annual passengers. The world's busiest airport by international traffic is forecast to handle 23.2 million passengers in the last three months of this year, up from 22.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, as expats travel home for the holidays and visitors enjoy the UAE's pleasant winter weather, operator<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/30/dubai-airport-raises-annual-forecast-to-93-million-passengers-in-2024/" target="_blank"> Dubai Airports</a> said on Tuesday. With robust performance in the first nine months of this year and an anticipated surge in fourth-quarter traffic, DXB's annual traffic is forecast to reach a record 91.9 million passengers – the highest in its 64 years, the statement said. "DXB is seeing more direct traffic than ever before – a shift from the long-standing trend where transfer traffic dominated," said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports. "This reflects Dubai’s evolution into not just a premier tourist destination, but also a globally attractive place to live, work and do business, further underscored by the city’s booming real estate market and its rising appeal as a destination for top talent. "We’re focused on continuing to deliver an exceptional experience in the final quarter, buoyed by Dubai’s vibrant winter calendar and renowned attractions.” Dubai welcomed 13.3 million overnight visitors in January to September, an increase of 7 per cent on the same period last year, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)'s latest data found. A major trade, tourism and commercial hub in the Middle East, Dubai is attracting businesses and talent from around the world with its more flexible visa schemes, spending on infrastructure, and economic diversification agenda. DXB's fourth-quarter passenger volume surge will be driven by direct traffic to Dubai, the airport operator said. About 60 per cent of fourth-quarter passenger traffic is forecast to be direct, compared to 50 per cent in the third quarter and 55 per cent for the full year, Dubai Airports said. Growth in the number of passengers is expected from western Europe, with an increase of 237,000 seats (compared to the third quarter), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, adding 301,000 seats. This is supported by home-based carriers and new airlines, including ITA, Condor, Hainan and Druk Air. Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) has added Air France subsidiary Transavia and Germany's Eurowings to its network. In the third quarter, DXB handled 23.7 million passengers, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year, Dubai Airports said. This contributed to the nine-month total of 68.6 million, up 6.3 per cent from the same period last year.