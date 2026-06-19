Money & Me: 'From my first salary of $300 at 18 to monthly expenses of $30,000 now'

Nino Chantladze came to Dubai in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic with a law degree from Moscow and a master's from Singapore. She left her corporate career to start something she had never done before.

Qartuli, the Georgian restaurant she co-founded in Dubai, was born from a gap she noticed in the city: too many high-profile venues; not enough places that felt like home.

Today, Ms Chantladze runs legal consultancies in Dubai and Singapore, specialising in corporate mergers, acquisitions and cross-border transactions for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The restaurant is her passion project, one she describes as a "newly born baby" alongside her grown-up legal career. Her monthly living expenses run to about $30,000, with the rest of her income often reinvested.

"Money will always flow with the energy of what you love doing," she says. "Be a professional, be trusted, be loyal to what you do ... money is the second objective."

How did money feature in your childhood?

I was raised in the early '90s. It was a new era – the USSR had just collapsed. Back then, people didn't have money to spend because the country was in a strict regime. So, in my family, and also, generally, money was not the objective then. The focus was on studying, learning languages, developing yourself and earning people's trust.

Nino Chantladze's restaurant specialises in home-style Georgian cuisine. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Capitalism only really happened in Russia later, in 2000, 2003, under the new president. In my childhood, we didn't have conversations about the importance of having money. It's different from what you see nowadays, when kids feel that having money will allow you to have certain things. Back then, that wasn't the question.

What do you take from that now?

The main takeaway for me is to be a trusted person. Reputation means a lot. Back then, it was very important to be a good professional because you'd be trusted, and for me, being a trusted and a recognised professional is key. It will always empower you with money.

What was your first job? What did you earn?

My first job came during my law degree. I was 18, and I got an evening role as a receptionist at a publishing house. It was very much like what you see in The Devil Wears Prada movie. It was a tough job. The environment in publishing houses is pretty stressful and you had to be resilient. But I gained a lot of experience.

I earned $300 a month, which, at the time, was very good. It was the same as what my parents were giving me every month. It was great to have a second salary. I felt independent. I wanted to earn my own money.

Any early financial challenges?

I was lucky that my parents supported me and sponsored my tuition fees. But I was tight on pocket money and leisure spend, which was great, because that encouraged me to work and to get my first job. Most people at my university didn't work until they'd finished their degrees.

Today, I keep hearing from the younger generation that they don't know what they want, they're bored, and they have everything.

Chantladze is a trained lawyer with consultancies in Dubai and Singapore. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

How do you grow your wealth?

I've been working in the legal industry for 18 years. My consultancies in Singapore and Dubai are the foundation. It's independent work at this stage. I also came to Dubai as an investor. I bought properties here and managed that portfolio. My mantra is to save and reinvest.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Both – it depends. I'm wise with my expenditures but I don't save for the sake of saving. I would spend for great memories, experiences, emotions, and travelling to extraordinary places. But I would not spend on things that are not important.

What has been your best investment?

Myself. I did my master in Law from Singapore in my 30s. I left my job and for two years so there was no income. It was a step away from my corporate role, but gave me great connections and experience.

Any cherished purchases?

After leaving my job, I bought myself a very expensive watch. But I bought it not to have the watch as an objective, but rather to have the memory of how much I had achieved. I built my career throughout different stages in that company. Last year, I bought a very expensive necklace – again, to cherish myself for what I had achieved.

I buy things to remember. I think it's very important to allow yourself to praise your own achievements.

What financial advice would you give your younger self?

Invest in memories. Invest in yourself. Take care of yourself more. I was not prioritising myself and my own interests enough – it was only work, and long hours. Prioritise yourself and invest in memories.