Young Emiratis to be trained as storytellers of the industrial sector

A scheme has been launched to empower young Emiratis to embrace artificial intelligence to champion the UAE's industrial sector with storytelling.

The Industrial Content Leaders programme was launched on Thursday at the Make it in the Emirates 2026 event in Abu Dhabi.

The four-month programme, starting this summer, will bring participants through three phases: foundational knowledge of the industrial sector, hands-on media production using AI tools, and the launch of national content projects led by the participants themselves.

The scheme was launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and IMI Media Academy.

"This programme is an investment in the next generation — preparing young people who understand the importance of national industry and can communicate its value through innovative, AI-powered approaches," said Hassan Al Nuaimi, assistant undersecretary at MoIAT.

"We want them to tell the story of UAE industry and build a national narrative that reflects the country's ambitions.”

The initiative will help young people gain direct exposure to the UAE’s industrial transformation while developing practical skills in AI, media, and storytelling, said Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, chief executive of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation.

"More importantly, they will help capture a defining moment in the country’s evolution through the lens of a generation shaped by its ambition, grounded in its values, and entrusted with carrying its story forward," she said.

The ability to shape narratives is just as important as the ability to build industries in today's world, said Ali Al Hammadi, chief operating officer at IMI.

"This programme is about empowering young talent to tell stories that strengthen national identity, showcase innovation, and position the UAE’s industrial sector on the global stage," he said.