Ayman Kaouri says he is always conscious of the need to save and not spend everything he earns. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Business

Money & Me: 'I bought my first property at 27 and its value has now appreciated by 90%'

Ayman Kaouri, co-founder and regional director of Scope Solutions Middle East, aims to own properties in multiple countries

Deepthi Nair
October 11, 2024

