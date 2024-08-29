Two apartments at the five-star Corinthia Hotel in London's Whitehall are rented out at £7,500 and £9,000 per week. Photo: Beauchamp Estates
London super-prime property rentals boom as ultra-rich delay purchases

Concerns over the Labour government and possible property tax changes in its October budget have prompted buyers to pause and rent instead

Matthew Davies
London

August 29, 2024

