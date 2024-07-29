Luxury yachts, berth next to the Palais de Festivals in Cannes, France. The rich and famous have flocked to the French Riviera for 100 years. Getty Images
Luxury yachts, berth next to the Palais de Festivals in Cannes, France. The rich and famous have flocked to the French Riviera for 100 years. Getty Images
Middle Eastern property buyers flock to French Riviera
Estate agents say the number of transactions on properties worth more than €5 million has doubled in the last two years as international buyers snap up ultra-prime properties across the Cote d'Azur