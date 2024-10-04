Sunil Gidhwani, founder of Mega Meter Cleaning Services, says the Covid-19 pandemic taught him the importance a contingency strategy. Antonie Robertson / The National
Sunil Gidhwani, founder of Mega Meter Cleaning Services, says the Covid-19 pandemic taught him the importance a contingency strategy. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

Money & Me: ‘I started with a Dh1,000 salary in 2003 and aim to become a multi-millionaire’

Sunil Gidhwani, founder of Mega Meter Cleaning Services, grows his wealth by reinvesting profits into the business and investing in Indian stocks

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

October 04, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money