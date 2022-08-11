Mahzooz Dh100,000 raffle draw winner to save money for family's future

One of the raffle winners in the latest Mahzooz draw says he plans to use his good fortune to help his family.

Three winners in this week's raffle draw, who each took home Dh100,000 ($27,225), were all from India.

Mohamed, 37, a father of two who has been a UAE resident for 12 years, learnt of his win during the live show on Saturday. He said he plans to pay off his debts and save some money for his family's future.

Mohamed plans to pay off his debts and save money for his family's future. Photo: Mahzooz

“Having heard about Mahzooz from my friend, I have been participating in the draw very frequently, but I never imagined I would win such a large prize,” said Mohamed.

“It will undoubtedly transform my life and I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize.”

Father of two Binu, 46, who has lived in the UAE for the past 16 years, was another Dh100,000 winner in the raffle draw.

He has been taking part in the weekly draw once or twice a month.

Binu has been taking part in the weekly draw once or twice a month. Photo: Mahzooz

“I do not even know how to express my gratitude and appreciation to Mahzooz for this unexpected prize,” said Binu, who is undecided about how best to use the winnings.

“This is the first time in my life that I have ever won anything. My colleagues introduced me to Mahzooz, and I'd like to thank them for that.”

The third winner was Sathish, 31, who has lived in the UAE for 11 years and works as an administrative assistant for a private company.

Shocked at the win, he hasn't decided what to do with the money and is still coming to terms with his good fortune.

“I didn’t expect to be among the raffle winners because I had only played Mahzooz three times since my friend introduced me to it in July 2021,” he said.

Mahzooz announced on Monday that two people will share the top prize of Dh10 million.

The two lucky winners, from India and the Philippines, matched all five winning numbers, which were 7, 9, 17, 19 and 21.

The second prize of Dh1m was distributed among 139 winners, which included seven Emiratis.

More than 3,000 people scooped cash prizes totalling more than Dh2.4m.

People can participate in Mahzooz — which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic — by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and buying a bottle of water for Dh35 for charity.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle, in which three people take home Dh100,000 each.