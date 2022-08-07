Two winners share Dh10 million top prize in Mahzooz draw

Lady Luck was on the side of two UAE residents on Saturday as they claimed the top prize of Dh10 million in the latest Mahzooz draw.

The two winners won Dh5 million each, marking the first time the jackpot has been shared by multiple players.

The two participants matched all five winning numbers, which were 7,9,17,19 and 21.

An additional 3,349 people also scooped cash prizes totalling more than Dh2.4 million, including three Indian residents who won Dh100,000 each as part of the weekly raffle.

Gopalakrishnan, Sathish and Mohamed held the winning raffle numbers 17770562, 17630063 and 17597618.

The weekly Mahzooz draw is in its 88th series and recently gave away Dh30 million within a matter of weeks to three jackpot winners.

The game allows participants to buy a bottle of water for Dh35, which gives them a one-line entry into the draw.

A top prize of Dh10 million, second prize of Dh1 million and third prize of Dh350 are up for grabs every week